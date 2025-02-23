Resolution of conflict in Ukraine to trigger rise in illegal arms trafficking

This warning was made by Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Semoniak during a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Control Group of Europol, as reported by BELTA, citing sources.

Semoniak emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine has had "colossal consequences" for all EU countries across various domains of security, domestic safety, and migration.

"Just a few hundred kilometers away, practically near Warsaw, war is ongoing," he noted. According to him, the end of this conflict will lead to "an increase in arms trafficking and a rise in problems related to what happens after the hostilities cease."

The Polish interior minister stressed that agencies, including Europol, must be prepared for such challenges. "Weapons in the hands of criminals result in atrocities—crimes, robberies, murders. If we do not combat this by addressing certain issues at their roots, we will witness a surge in negative phenomena across various sectors," he stated.

Semoniak also underscored the necessity of strengthening European institutions that deal with security matters. He added that this pertains to Europol, Frontex, and other agencies. "It would be beneficial for them to have more tools, greater support from member states, and enhanced authority to implement various measures. Given the international nature of crime, the response must be a collective European and international effort," he conveyed, as reported by the PAP agency.

In his view, the trade in human beings and the illegal importation of migrants also pose significant threats.