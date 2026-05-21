Foreign Ministers' meeting opened in Helsingborg, Sweden. This event could long-term determine the fate of the alliance as a whole and the nature of its relations with Ukraine.

Following the initial meetings, the NATO Secretary General noted that support for Kyiv remains uneven. According to media reports, Rutte insists that Kyiv's allies agree to annually allocate a quarter of a percent of GDP to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This would mean that Ukraine would receive a guaranteed additional 60 billion. This idea was met with a cool reception by the meeting participants, but consultations will continue on May 22. However, in addition to Ukraine, NATO has every reason to be concerned about its own future.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State:

"I don't think anyone will be shocked by the fact that the United States and the President are very frustrated with NATO right now. If NATO countries like Spain refuse to allow us to use common bases, why do we need NATO at all? We need to have a serious conversation about this."