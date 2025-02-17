What about Zelensky? After the talks between Russia and the United States in Riyadh, the Ukrainian leader is "trying to gather at least bits of information about the negotiations from second-hand sources," Bloomberg writes. The publication notes that this state of affairs underscores "a dramatic change in US diplomacy since Trump spoke with Putin last week."

It must be said that Zelensky hoped to the last that he would be called to Riyadh. Yesterday he organized a surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates, today he stopped in Ankara. In short, he was going aabout and around. Is it not enough for the illegitimate Kiev upstart to understand that geopolitical heavyweights met in Riyadh and discussed their future joint strategy. The fate of Ukraine, of course, is in the center of attention, but without the unnecessary lackey.