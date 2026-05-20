3.86 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.16 BYN
Russia Conducts Strategic Deterrent Force Exercise
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Russia Conducts Strategic Deterrent Force Exercisenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/98ebb690-4d9d-42d1-96b0-243eab02aaa0/conversions/d775521e-a29b-425c-8693-c9b2c002eb9d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/98ebb690-4d9d-42d1-96b0-243eab02aaa0/conversions/d775521e-a29b-425c-8693-c9b2c002eb9d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/98ebb690-4d9d-42d1-96b0-243eab02aaa0/conversions/d775521e-a29b-425c-8693-c9b2c002eb9d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/98ebb690-4d9d-42d1-96b0-243eab02aaa0/conversions/d775521e-a29b-425c-8693-c9b2c002eb9d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
As part of a nuclear forces exercise in Russia, units and formations of the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, Long-Range Aviation, and the Leningrad and Central Military Districts have been alerted to combat missions.
Mobile strategic missile systems have been deployed to combat patrol routes and field positions. Nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines have entered naval ranges for combat missions.
Long-Range Aviation units are practicing the preparation of Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles with special warheads and conducting flights to designated patrol areas. The exercise also includes practicing the joint preparation and use of nuclear weapons deployed on Belarusian territory.