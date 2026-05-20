3.86 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.16 BYN
UN Predicts Possibility of Global Food Crisis
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The UN warns the world has six months to prevent a record food crisis.
The consequences of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are worsening. The food price index has raised for the third consecutive month due to high energy costs and logistics disruptions.
According to the international organization, the crisis will develop gradually, affecting not only fuel but also fertilizers and seeds. As a result, reduced harvests and increased consumer inflation are expected.
The UN warning came immediately after the European Commission refused to lift tariffs on Russian fertilizers in favor of processed manure.
Earlier, Guterres noted that there is no solution to the looming famine without food and fertilizer supplies from Russia.