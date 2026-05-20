Trump claims Middle East conflict could end as early as this week

Trump continues to insist that the Middle East conflict could end any day now. According to American media, he had a tough conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Trump informed him that peace negotiators are preparing a letter of intent: this document will end the war – not de facto, but de jure. After this, 30-day negotiations with Iran will begin on the most pressing issues, such as its nuclear program and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump, US President:

"I'm on the brink. Believe me, if we don't get the right answer, it's going to happen very quickly. We're ready. We just need to get the right answers, 100% right! If we get them, we'll save a lot of time, energy, and, most importantly, lives. It needs to happen very quickly, in a matter of days. Iran is a defeated country. We're dealing with very good people, who I think are much more reasonable than those who are no longer with us. So, hopefully, these people will make a deal that will be beneficial for everyone."

Officially, Tehran has indirectly confirmed reports that negotiations are ongoing. A spokesperson for the country's Foreign Ministry stated that Iran is participating in the exchange of messages cautiously, but also with goodwill. However, talking about ultimatums and deadlines is completely absurd.

To demonstrate its intransigence, Tehran released footage of drones launched to monitor the Strait of Hormuz: the video captured a drone strike on a tanker. Indeed, the day before, an oil vessel was attacked as it exited the Persian Gulf.