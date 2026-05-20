British radio station mistakenly announces death of King Charles III

British radio station Radio Caroline accidentally broadcast an announcement about the death of King Charles III. After discovering the error, the station interrupted broadcasting for 15 minutes, after which the presenters returned to the air and apologized, Mir24 reports.

According to them, the announcement was due to a computer error: the station had a pre-recorded program for the event of the monarch's death, and it was accidentally broadcast. Radio Caroline CEO Peter Moore apologized to Charles III and listeners for the incident, The Independent reported.

Charles III ascended the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years and seven months. The coronation took place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.