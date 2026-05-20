EU condemns Israel for video showing detained activists

A new high-profile scandal in Israel has cast a shadow over Tel Aviv's already shaky relations with European countries.

The Minister of Security released a video showing detained Western activists attempting to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid.

The IDF seized several ships and detained 430 people: all of them were kneeling as Minister Ben-Gvir walked through their ranks and delivered a mocking speech. The activists were occasionally thrown to the floor and their arms were twisted behind their backs.

A number of European governments protested in response. Even Prime Minister Netanyahu, who certainly doesn't need additional international problems right now, condemned the behavior of his security minister.