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EU condemns Israel for video showing detained activists
A new high-profile scandal in Israel has cast a shadow over Tel Aviv's already shaky relations with European countries.
The Minister of Security released a video showing detained Western activists attempting to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid.
The IDF seized several ships and detained 430 people: all of them were kneeling as Minister Ben-Gvir walked through their ranks and delivered a mocking speech. The activists were occasionally thrown to the floor and their arms were twisted behind their backs.
A number of European governments protested in response. Even Prime Minister Netanyahu, who certainly doesn't need additional international problems right now, condemned the behavior of his security minister.
The Israeli parliament passed its first reading of a resolution to dissolve itself, signaling the country is entering a period of political turbulence associated with the fall elections and the formation of a new government. However, Netanyahu's cabinet could be saved by a new major war involving Israel.