3.84 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.17 BYN
Thousands of protests swept across Argentina's cities
According to Argentines, the healthcare sector is on the brink of collapse, threatening the country with a genuine humanitarian catastrophe: there is no money to maintain hospitals, where the number of beds is rapidly declining. Furthermore, the government is refusing to purchase medications, requiring citizens to pay for treatment out-of-pocket. In a country where over 40% of citizens live below the poverty line, this is effectively a death sentence. Cuts are particularly severe in the areas of cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
In the coming days, Argentina is also expecting nationwide labor protests: the government is implementing a reform program that lifts restrictions on overtime work and makes it easier to lay off workers. In fact, all the rights that Argentines won in the 20th century are being completely revoked in the country.