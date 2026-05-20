Thousands of protests swept across Argentina's cities

According to Argentines, the healthcare sector is on the brink of collapse, threatening the country with a genuine humanitarian catastrophe: there is no money to maintain hospitals, where the number of beds is rapidly declining. Furthermore, the government is refusing to purchase medications, requiring citizens to pay for treatment out-of-pocket. In a country where over 40% of citizens live below the poverty line, this is effectively a death sentence. Cuts are particularly severe in the areas of cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.