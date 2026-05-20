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IWWF lifts sanctions against Belarusian water skiers
Text by:Editorial office news.by
IWWF lifts sanctions against Belarusian water skiersnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db3e7465-cde5-4c21-919d-4b689ef3eb9f/conversions/41c85df0-ded2-47ad-8518-f7c7a2466a2b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db3e7465-cde5-4c21-919d-4b689ef3eb9f/conversions/41c85df0-ded2-47ad-8518-f7c7a2466a2b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db3e7465-cde5-4c21-919d-4b689ef3eb9f/conversions/41c85df0-ded2-47ad-8518-f7c7a2466a2b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db3e7465-cde5-4c21-919d-4b689ef3eb9f/conversions/41c85df0-ded2-47ad-8518-f7c7a2466a2b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) has lifted all previously imposed restrictions on Belarusian athletes, BELTA reports, citing the Belarusian Ministry of Sport.
Following the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee, the IWWF has decided to allow Belarusian athletes to participate in all international competitions under the national flag, effective June 1, 2026.
Previously, Belarusian water skiers competed in international competitions as neutrals for over four years. In early 2026, the federation allowed junior athletes to compete under national symbols, and in the spring, a similar decision was made for adult athletes.