news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c9733f3-d394-40e6-91da-ec9137818913/conversions/cc01e10f-92f1-47b0-b006-f80408c5681a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c9733f3-d394-40e6-91da-ec9137818913/conversions/cc01e10f-92f1-47b0-b006-f80408c5681a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c9733f3-d394-40e6-91da-ec9137818913/conversions/cc01e10f-92f1-47b0-b006-f80408c5681a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c9733f3-d394-40e6-91da-ec9137818913/conversions/cc01e10f-92f1-47b0-b006-f80408c5681a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following the deliberate strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on a dormitory in Starobilsk, Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), housing minors and students. This was announced to reporters by Yevgeny Uspensky, press secretary for the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, BelTA reports, citing TASS.

On the night of May 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used a drone to attack the academic building and dormitory of the Starobilsk Professional College in the LPR, where 86 children aged 14 to 18 were located at the time of the strike. According to preliminary information, four people were killed in the attack, and 39 were injured. Children remain in the collapsed area, and searches are underway.