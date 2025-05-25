According to him, Russia at the UN Security Council meeting intends to raise the issue of the threat to peace emanating from European countries that trying to prevent the Ukrainian settlement.

"The European sponsors of the Kiev regime have asked that a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine be convened at 3:00 p.m. New York time (7:00 p.m. GMT) on May 29. We have decided to respond in kind and requested a meeting on threats being posed to global peace and security in the wake of actions by a number of European countries that have been hampering efforts toward resolving the Ukraine crisis. We expect the Greek presidency [of the UN Security Council] to schedule it for 10:00 a.m. New York time (2:00 p.m. GMT) on May 30," the diplomat wrote.