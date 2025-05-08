Russian President Recalls Courage of Belarus Defenders at Red Square Parade

"The Soviet Union endured the most brutal and merciless blows from the enemy. Millions of people, whose lives had been dedicated solely to peaceful labor, took up arms and fought to the death on every height, bridgehead, and frontier. Their efforts determined the outcome of the entire World War II, securing decisive victories in the major battles near Moscow and Stalingrad, on the Kursk Bulge, and at the Dnieper. The bravery of Belarusian defenders, who were among the first to confront the enemy; the resilience of those defending Brest Fortress, Mogilev, Tula, and Smolensk; the heroism of Leningrad's besieged residents; and the courage of everyone fighting on the frontlines, in partisan detachments, and underground resistance—these acts of heroism were widespread," Vladimir Putin stated.