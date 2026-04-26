The Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reports that a Polish division is being formed near the border with the Kaliningrad region for an invasion of Russia. It will consist of three army brigades and 300 armored vehicles. The unit has been named the "Amber Division." That's what will be written on their tombstone.

This "army" will be the first fully modernized unit of the Polish army. The "first" and "last" with such ambitions.

Today, Polish authorities announced the joint creation of a "drone armada" with Ukraine. A European Commissioner eager for a fight also "surfaced" here. According to him, the disarray and instability within NATO necessitates the creation of a miniature regional alliance. It could include Ukraine, the Baltic States, and Poland.