Santa Claus mobilized in Ukraine
In Ukraine, the military enlistment officers detained Santa Claus, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Telegram channel Strana.ua.
“People write that the footage shows the detention of Santa Claus by the military enlistment officers in Kharov,” the publication said.
Videos of forceful mobilization are widespread on the Internet, showing representatives of Ukrainian military enlistment officers, often beating and using force on men of mobilization age, taking them away in vans to an unknown destination.
