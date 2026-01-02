Scientists Uncover "Rogue Planet" at Heart of Milky Way

In a groundbreaking discovery, an international team of planetary scientists has identified for the first time a colossal "rogue planet," comparable in size to Saturn, nestled within the central regions of the Milky Way galaxy—some 9,900 light-years from Earth, reports TASS. This remarkable finding provides compelling evidence that massive planets can, on rare occasions, be expelled from their parent star systems, a phenomenon documented in an article published in the esteemed journal *Science*.

“This celestial object falls within the mass range traditionally associated with rogue planets, which astronomers have dubbed the 'Einstein desert.' This term reflects the prevailing assumption that planets with masses substantially exceeding that of Earth are exceedingly unlikely to be ejected from their stellar neighborhoods. Our discovery aligns with this theory—the other nine known rogue planets are notably smaller, with masses less than Neptune’s,” the researchers explain.

The discovery was made by a team of astronomers led by Andrzej Udalski, Director of the Warsaw University Observatory in Poland, as part of the OGLE project—an ambitious endeavor dedicated to detecting gravitational microlenses caused by nearby, invisible objects. Through this project, astronomers have previously identified several extremely faint and frigid celestial bodies, often classified as "rogue planets."