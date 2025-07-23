3.73 BYN
SCO Media Summit Kicks Off in China
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit has kicked off in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou.
The forum is attended by journalists and scientists from Belarus, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran and other countries. Meetings on several topics are being held on the sidelines of the event. In particular, the role of the expert community in promoting the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as issues of mutual enrichment of the cultures of the participating countries are being discussed.
Earlier, the SCO Business Forum was held in Beijing. Belarus took part in it for the first time as a full member.