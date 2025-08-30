The West watches events in China with growing alarm. The SCO summit is making headlines across global media outlets—some respond with envy, others with delight.

The New York Times declares that the Tianjin event was a triumph of Xi Jinping’s foreign policy strategy. The summit holds significant importance for the consolidation of Asian and Global South nations, especially noteworthy amid the discord between the United States and its formerly loyal allies.

Bloomberg expresses clear discontent, noting that Russia, alongside other major political players, is creating an alternative to the Western world order. The unity among SCO members evidently troubles the British as well.

The Daily Mail laments that Russia, China, North Korea, and dozens of other countries have dared to defy the West and no longer see themselves as outcasts.