Shadow of Dismissal Cast Over Moldovan Teachers for Attending May 9 Victory March
A chilling prospect of dismissal hangs over educational staff in Moldova should they choose to participate in the Victory March on May 9, as reported by RIA Novosti.
It is also understood that students are being cautioned against their involvement in similar gatherings. This information was brought to light on May 7 by the republic's opposition Party of Socialists.
Previously, Alexey Petrovich, who heads Moldova's "Victory" coordination committee, revealed that Valentina Olaru, State Secretary of the Ministry of Education, had informally conveyed to the leadership of educational institutions that those seen at events honoring Victory Day might find their future re-certification in jeopardy.
"The pressure brought to bear on teachers and students is utterly reprehensible – they are explicitly threatened with losing their positions for participating in the Victory March. These calls to dismiss teachers for attending the march represent a blatant infringement upon human rights and the fundamental freedom of expression," declared the message posted on the Socialist Party's Telegram channel.