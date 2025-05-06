A chilling prospect of dismissal hangs over educational staff in Moldova should they choose to participate in the Victory March on May 9, as reported by RIA Novosti.

It is also understood that students are being cautioned against their involvement in similar gatherings. This information was brought to light on May 7 by the republic's opposition Party of Socialists.

Previously, Alexey Petrovich, who heads Moldova's "Victory" coordination committee, revealed that Valentina Olaru, State Secretary of the Ministry of Education, had informally conveyed to the leadership of educational institutions that those seen at events honoring Victory Day might find their future re-certification in jeopardy.