Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in China to Bring Together Leaders from Over 20 Countries
Tianjin, China, is preparing to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. The high-profile forum will take place from August 31 to September 1, inviting more than 20 leaders of foreign states.
The agenda includes sharing successful experiences of the SCO, discussing prospects for its development, and advancing toward the goal of creating a united community with a shared destiny.
Li Bin, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, stated:
"Chairman Xi Jinping will join other SCO leaders in signing and announcing the Tianjin Declaration, which affirms the organization’s development strategy for the next decade. The declaration will also commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the global anti-fascist war and the founding of the United Nations. Several final documents will be adopted to strengthen cooperation in security, economics, and cultural exchanges. Additionally, a resolution will be passed to outline the future course of SCO development. The Tianjin summit is expected to mark a new milestone in the organization’s history."
It is worth recalling that the SCO was established in 2001. Belarus officially joined the organization last July during the summit in Astana.