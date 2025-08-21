Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in China to Bring Together Leaders from Over 20 Countries

"Chairman Xi Jinping will join other SCO leaders in signing and announcing the Tianjin Declaration, which affirms the organization’s development strategy for the next decade. The declaration will also commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the global anti-fascist war and the founding of the United Nations. Several final documents will be adopted to strengthen cooperation in security, economics, and cultural exchanges. Additionally, a resolution will be passed to outline the future course of SCO development. The Tianjin summit is expected to mark a new milestone in the organization’s history."