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Slovakia Files Lawsuit in EU Court of Justice over Ban on Russian Gas Supplies
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Slovakia has formally filed a lawsuit in the European Court of Justice against the decision to gradually ban Russian gas imports into the EU. Hungary previously filed a similar complaint with the EU Court.
The ban on Russian LNG supplies to the EU will be implemented by January 1, 2027, and on pipeline supplies by September 30. The embargo will be implemented gradually: starting April 25, the ban on Russian LNG imports under short-term contracts will take effect.