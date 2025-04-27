In Slovakia, there is talk of a referendum for the abolition of sanctions against Russia

Pavol Slota, the chairman of the opposition party DOMOV, has come up with an initiative to give the citizens of the country an opportunity to express their opinion on Western restrictions.

According to local legislation, a minimum of 350,000 signatures are required to organize a referendum. However, despite the skepticism of others, the campaign is progressing well - more than 356 thousand votes have been collected.