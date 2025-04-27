3.65 BYN
Slovakia may lift anti-Russian sanctions
In Slovakia, there is talk of a referendum for the abolition of sanctions against Russia
Pavol Slota, the chairman of the opposition party DOMOV, has come up with an initiative to give the citizens of the country an opportunity to express their opinion on Western restrictions.
According to local legislation, a minimum of 350,000 signatures are required to organize a referendum. However, despite the skepticism of others, the campaign is progressing well - more than 356 thousand votes have been collected.
Pavol Slota is convinced that the referendum will give the people of Slovakia hope for positive changes, as many are already experiencing the negative effects of anti-Russian sanctions.