Belarus - Tajikistan: Minsk and Sughd Regions Strengthen Ties

On April 23, new projects in the agro-industrial complex, wood processing, mechanical engineering, and tourism were discussed at a meeting of regional leaders in Minsk.

The Minsk and Sughd Regions have been cooperating in trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres for over 12 years. During this time, over 10 meetings at the regional leadership level have been held.

A roadmap for 2026 is already underway. On April 23, Alexey Kushnarenko and his Tajik counterpart, Rajabboy Akhmadzoda, discussed important areas of cooperation (primarily projects in the agro-industrial complex) at the Minsk Regional Executive Committee.

A year ago, a delegation from the Minsk Region visited the Sughd Region. New areas of cooperation in industry, trade, education, and tourism were outlined at that time. Now, the leaders of the two regions are expanding and expanding these areas.

Alexey Kushnarenko and his Tajik counterpart, Rajabboy Akhmadzoda, discussed important areas of cooperation.

Rajabboy Akhmadzoda, Chairman of the Executive Authority of the Sughd Region of Tajikistan, said: "We plan to develop economic relations in industry, agriculture, business, tourism, and social projects in education and medicine. We will open joint ventures for cotton processing and develop the textile industry."

Alexey Kushnarenko, Chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee: "I would like to note that this cooperation is actively developing. This is confirmed by our trade turnover figures. Last year, for example, it grew by 50%, surpassing $53 million. Both exports and imports are growing. This year, we've increased by another 27%. We supply timber, sugar, medicines, and food products. In turn, we purchase yarn, dried fruits, and nuts."

The guests were introduced to the potential of the Minsk Region's agro-industrial complex at the Dzerzhinsky Agro-Industrial Complex, the industry's flagship enterprise. It produces over 500 different meat products, which offer advantages for expanding exports to Asia.

A business forum of the two countries' business circles was also held on April 23.