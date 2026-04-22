3.75 BYN
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3.30 BYN
Germany Plans to Create Europe's Strongest Army by 2039
Germany plans a major strengthening of its army in terms of size, structure, and training over the next 15 years.
The country's Ministry of Defense has published a long-term strategy for the development of its armed forces, entitled "Responsibility for Europe." The plan includes increasing the army's strength to 460,000 active and reserve personnel. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called this a historic turning point.
The strategy specifically states that Russia is considered the main threat. However, details of possible conflict scenarios with NATO are not disclosed.
Germany is also shifting its industry to a military-style approach. According to The Wall Street Journal, amid the economic downturn, Berlin is placing its bets on defense production and aims to transform the country into Europe's leading weapons manufacturer.