3.75 BYN
2.81 BYN
3.30 BYN
President of Belarus Inspects Progress of Sowing Campaign in Minsk Region from Helicopter
On April 23, the President of Belarus inspected the sowing campaign from the air. Alexander Lukashenko focused on the Minsk Region, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.
To date, approximately 40% of the planned sowing has been completed in the capital region. The head of state inspected the overall status and quality of the work from a helicopter today.
Basically, the President's schedule continues to feature a series of major events dedicated to the crucial topic of regional development. In the near future, a seminar and meeting in the Gomel Region, using the example of the Mozyr organization, will address the work of agricultural services in the country and the preparation of equipment for field work. The head of state will also review the progress of investment projects in individual districts participating in the state program for the development of Pripyat Polesie for 2025-2030.
The outcomes of the extensive trip to the Gomel Region, as well as previous events and reports on various regional issues, will also form the basis for the agenda of another upcoming major event hosted by the President. At the meeting "One District - One Project," the development prospects for Belarusian regions will be discussed in depth.