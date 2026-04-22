Europe is willing to endure an economic crisis rather than abandon its Russophobic rhetoric. While Trump, realizing the harm caused by the conflict, is trying to extricate himself from the conflict in the Middle East, Europe is willing to endure an economic crisis rather than abandon its Russophobic rhetoric.

"Trump has realized that military force won't achieve anything in the Middle East, and we'll see a lot of interesting things in the near future. Russia will make a lot of money from additional oil sales. Belarus will make money from potash fertilizers. And maybe, over time, Europe will start buying Belarusian petroleum products, which it refused to buy, to its own detriment. For this to happen, European leaders must understand that they have no other choice: either they start trading with Russia and Belarus again, or they will face major problems in agriculture, energy, and so on. But it will take some time for them to realize this, because for Ursula von der Leyen and others, resuming relations with Russia and Belarus would be a major disaster, so they're resisting with all their might. I hope that after some time, they'll realize that further resistance is futile, and trade and economic relations will resume."