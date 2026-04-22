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European Commission Stripes Venice Biennale of Major Grant due to Russia's Participation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Commission revoked a major grant from the Venice Biennale over its decision to invite Russian representatives to the exhibition.
Russia's participation was announced in early March. The decision sparked a powerful outcry and political scandal in Europe. The Venice Biennale is one of the oldest and most prestigious contemporary art forums in the world, often referred to as the Olympics of art.