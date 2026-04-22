Thousands of schoolchildren and students are taking to the streets in Germany to protest militarization and conscription. Why and how Berlin wants the most powerful army in Europe? Read the author's column "The Periodic Table."

Germany, which for decades has cultivated the image of a European peacemaker, is rapidly turning into a besieged fortress. On January 1, a law modernizing military service came into force. Now, according to the law, if a German plans to travel abroad for more than three months, regardless of the purpose of the trip—whether to study, work, or a long journey—they will have to submit to military commissariats. This is not a temporary measure for an emergency, but a new reality. This applies to men between the ages of 17 and 45.

Here's what German residents themselves are saying:

"I read the news that men must obtain permission to leave the country. I thought it was an April Fool's joke, a prank. I can't imagine that people would seriously ask the Bundeswehr if they could leave the country."

"This is a worrying scenario. Germany is arming itself again. And they will do so under the auspices of American imperialism. I don't see any prospect of them pursuing an independent policy. But they are militarizing the country and limiting discussion."

Since the beginning of the year, all German citizens under 18 have been sent questionnaires asking whether they are interested and ready to join the Armed Forces. Completing the questionnaire is mandatory for men and voluntary for women.

Behind this bureaucratic barrier lies a large-scale military reform. The goal is ambitious: to increase the army's size to 270,000 within 10 years.

Berlin is clearly determined to earn its status as the most powerful military force on the continent. But there's one problem: the current generation is in no hurry to fight.

Edgar, a student and member of the organizing committee of the Berlin "School Strike Against Conscription":

"We took to the streets because we are striking specifically against militarization and conscription in Germany. We believe that the military buildup in Germany is happening at the expense of young people, and therefore we, as young people, want to show whose side we are on, because we simply weren't asked about it during the process."

European Military

Zoomers have revolted. The anti-war youth initiative has grown into a mass movement—more than 55,000 protesters have already taken to the streets. Slogans are aimed directly at Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is openly being asked to go to the Eastern Front himself.

"Germany doesn't need more soldiers. Our Constitution only says that we have national defense, not that we should bomb other countries around the world. This is completely unacceptable," says a German woman.

Germany is currently emphasizing voluntary service. According to a survey by the German Center for Integration and Migration Studies, 58% of respondents overall support the reintroduction of compulsory military service, but only 30% of young people support this. A mere 14% are willing to serve.

A possible personnel shortage in the army is being addressed through a lottery. Mandatory conscription is also being considered.

Not at the push of a button, not individually, but only under certain conditions. And I state this very clearly – only with the approval of the Bundestag. Without you, without a decision by the Bundestag, there will be no mandatory conscription.

Boris Pistorius, German Defense Minister