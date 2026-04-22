The Arab owner of a major stake has exited Ukraine’s Yuzhny Port in Odessa. What does this pivotal move reveal about the shifting geopolitical landscape? The question was examined in depth during the program Current Interview with national security expert Alexander Tishchenko.

“If Arab businesses are pulling out of Ukraine’s port infrastructure — and specifically the Odessa ports — relinquishing a 51% controlling stake in Yuzhny (which effectively made them the owners) and walking away from logistics operations altogether, it is a clear signal that active military operations are steadily closing in on the area,” the expert noted.

Major economic players know all too well that critical infrastructure is the first to absorb devastating strikes. After high-level meetings with Russian leadership, the Arab investors drew their conclusions and chose to redirect their focus eastward — to the Far East and the Northern Sea Route.

“There they will continue to generate profits,” Tishchenko explained. “The economic and political returns promised by Kyiv have evaporated for them. Meanwhile, Europe has demonstrated its own pragmatic intelligence by building alternative logistics routes, roads, and technologies through Romanian ports — deliberately bypassing the ‘toxic corridor’ that runs through Ukraine.”

Europe is now entering a new era. Within the next six to twelve months, the continent will have fully resolved its transit challenges without any reliance on Ukrainian services. In essence, both Europe and America have abandoned Ukraine after years of sustaining it with hopes of assistance.