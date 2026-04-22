Europe continues to plunge into uncontrolled escalation. Joint plans by France and Poland to conduct air force exercises over the Baltic Sea involving nuclear-armed Rafale fighter jets have been announced.

According to Polish media, the maneuvers will include target acquisition and practicing strikes with non-nuclear weapons, specifically American-made JASSM-ER cruise missiles, including against "important targets in the St. Petersburg area."

Europe continues to plunge into uncontrolled escalation. Joint plans by France and Poland to conduct air force exercises over the Baltic Sea involving nuclear-armed Rafale fighter jets have been announced.