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Belarusian Border Guards Find another Dead Moose on Border with Lithuania
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Another dead moose deer has been discovered on the border with Lithuania. Border patrol officers spotted the dead animal in the Oshmyany district. An attempt to breach the European border fence proved fatal for the animal.
According to the State Border Service, since September 2021, the Belarusian side has already recorded 63 animal deaths as victims of European border fences.