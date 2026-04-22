Lithuania Restricts Right of Russians and Belarusians to Purchase Real Estate

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The Lithuanian Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs approved restrictions on Belarusians and Russians' right to purchase real estate in the country.

Now, only Belarusians who are permanent residents of Lithuania will be able to purchase real estate. This measure was already in effect for Russians.