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Lithuania Restricts Right of Russians and Belarusians to Purchase Real Estate
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Lithuanian Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs approved restrictions on Belarusians and Russians' right to purchase real estate in the country.
Now, only Belarusians who are permanent residents of Lithuania will be able to purchase real estate. This measure was already in effect for Russians.
There is another legal development: a ban on Russians and Belarusians purchasing real estate near strategic sites in Lithuania. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Baltic republic is expected to prepare the relevant bills by October 1.