Germany, which for decades has cultivated the image of a European peacemaker, is rapidly turning into a besieged fortress. On January 1, 2026, a law modernizing military service came into force. Now, according to the law, if a German plans to travel abroad for more than three months, they will have to submit to military commissariats. Against this backdrop, anxiety is growing among young people. Bundestag member of parliament Yevgeny Schmidt, a member of the Alternative for Germany party, shared his opinion on the matter.

"The change is very significant. And many are reminded of the example of Ukraine, where men are prohibited from leaving the country and where people are snatched off the streets to fill the mobilization reserve. Therefore, among certain segments of the German population, especially young people, there is now a rather serious and panicky mood," the expert noted. "They are considering how to leave Germany to avoid becoming cannon fodder if current policies lead the country to a direct armed conflict with Russia, something that, by the way, ruling German politicians are openly discussing."