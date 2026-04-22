Radioactive contamination levels in several Belarusian territories decreasing

On April 23, Minsk discussed the protection of the rights of citizens affected by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. The scientific and practical roundtable was timed to coincide with two dates: the 40th anniversary of the accident and the 20th anniversary of the Scientific and Practical Center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Experts note that the situation is changing. Radioactive contamination levels in several territories are decreasing due to both government measures and natural processes.

Igor Cheshik, Director of the Institute of Radiobiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"To date, approximately 21,000 hectares have been brought back into cultivation. This work is ongoing and active. The process is complex and multi-layered. It begins with agrochemical and radiological soil analysis. This is followed by multi-stage work at the level of various ministries and agencies."

The final decision on releasing any land for agricultural use, he said, is made by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus through a separate resolution. "But before that, a tremendous amount of work is done: scientific, monitoring, and documentation, assessing the feasibility of releasing these lands for agricultural use based on radiological and economic factors. And after that, the land becomes, so to speak, suitable for cultivation," he noted.