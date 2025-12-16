3.68 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.45 BYN
Szijjártó: EU has no right to seize Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine
The European countries have no right to seize Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine. This statement was made by the Hungarian Foreign Minister. Szijjártó noted that such steps have no legal basis and pose a threat to peace.
Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary:
"While peace talks and a diplomatic solution seem ever closer, the European Union, with its completely unjustified seizure of Russian assets, is practically provoking the risk of prolonging the conflict and escalating it into something more serious."
According to Szijjártó, the money involved amounts to tens of billions of euros, taken from the pockets of European taxpayers. Budapest is convinced that in a country where corruption is entrenched at the highest levels, such money will end up in the hands of the military mafia. Such decisions are not only unfair, but also dangerous for the future of all of Europe.