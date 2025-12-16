The European countries have no right to seize Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine. This statement was made by the Hungarian Foreign Minister. Szijjártó noted that such steps have no legal basis and pose a threat to peace.

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary:

"While peace talks and a diplomatic solution seem ever closer, the European Union, with its completely unjustified seizure of Russian assets, is practically provoking the risk of prolonging the conflict and escalating it into something more serious."