3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
Talks on Ukraine to Continue in Florida on December 20
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On Saturday, December 20, a new round of US-Ukraine talks at the military and working group level is expected to take place in Miami. National security advisers from Great Britain, Germany, and France will meet with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Witkoff and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov. They will be joined by the Turkish Foreign Minister and the Qatari Prime Minister.
Axios reported that the U.S. is also planning contacts with Russian representatives. The U.S. President is also heading to Florida. According to Trump, he has many meetings scheduled, but did not mention participating in the talks.