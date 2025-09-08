Tehran Proposes BRICS Establishing of Single Mechanism to Combat Sanctions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b76dd00a-3afb-4965-b121-8e333eeef11a/conversions/c91a34f5-2b4c-4d02-b414-a52e1181ba0d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b76dd00a-3afb-4965-b121-8e333eeef11a/conversions/c91a34f5-2b4c-4d02-b414-a52e1181ba0d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b76dd00a-3afb-4965-b121-8e333eeef11a/conversions/c91a34f5-2b4c-4d02-b414-a52e1181ba0d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b76dd00a-3afb-4965-b121-8e333eeef11a/conversions/c91a34f5-2b4c-4d02-b414-a52e1181ba0d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Tehran has initiated to establish a single mechanism within BRICS to combat unilateral sanctions, the Iranian presidential administration reports. The country insisted on this during an online summit held on September 8 at the initiative of Brazil in connection with the American restrictions imposed on this state.

Official Tehran notes: the problem of restrictions that contradict international law is urgent for several BRICS countries at once. The fight against such sanctions could become an important stage in reforming global economic mechanisms, the Iranian authorities are confident.