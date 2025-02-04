The Guardian: Polish border guards tied people's hands, beat them and sprayed gas in their faces

The Guardian reports that Poland is using the manipulative interpretation of "hybrid war" to "justify the suspension of basic human rights" when dealing with refugees at the border. The authors draw attention to the fact that Warsaw also explains the construction of a 186 km long fence on the border with Belarus as a "hybrid war".

Journalists from the British newspaper visited the Polish-Belarusian border and saw two realities there. One is specially prepared, the other is what people at the border are talking about. For example, the story of Dahir is cited. A 17-year-old boy from Somalia was shot with rubber bullets while trying to cross the Polish border. He and his Somali companion were beaten and kicked, and a dog was set on a third, a Syrian. The group was stripped to their underwear, and their phones and shoes were confiscated and destroyed before being forced to return to Belarus. Requests to apply for asylum were brutally rejected.