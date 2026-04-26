The British do not support their government's militarization policy. According to The Independent, a survey of young British residents aged 16 to 29 shows that 50% are not prepared to take up arms to defend their country.

Another 38% of respondents would agree to do so only under certain circumstances. For young people, their own problems are more important: prices, housing, work, and the lack of a sense of a normal future.

This is precisely why the second finding of the study is significant: only 36% of young Britons believe their lives will be better than their parents'. This is a significant increase from 63% a year ago. This is a very unpleasant wake-up call for the elites, as under these circumstances, it will be extremely difficult to explain to the younger generation why they are once again forced to tighten their belts.