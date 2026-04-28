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The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for warming of relations with Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for warming of relations with Belarusnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d79a2d4e-bf9f-4059-8513-c0e08b2d7809/conversions/e7cd660a-54b7-4a90-b156-3f159555ba5b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d79a2d4e-bf9f-4059-8513-c0e08b2d7809/conversions/e7cd660a-54b7-4a90-b156-3f159555ba5b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d79a2d4e-bf9f-4059-8513-c0e08b2d7809/conversions/e7cd660a-54b7-4a90-b156-3f159555ba5b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d79a2d4e-bf9f-4059-8513-c0e08b2d7809/conversions/e7cd660a-54b7-4a90-b156-3f159555ba5b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for a warming of relations with Belarus. Minister Sikorski spoke of the beginning of a new stage in relations between Warsaw and Minsk following the exchange of detainees that took place on April 28 at the Belarusian-Polish border. At a press conference, the Polish Foreign Minister stated that "the initiative is in the hands of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko." "We are always ready to respond to positive gestures," Sikorski noted.