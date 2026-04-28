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The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for warming of relations with Belarus

The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for warming of relations with Belarus

The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for a warming of relations with Belarus. Minister Sikorski spoke of the beginning of a new stage in relations between Warsaw and Minsk following the exchange of detainees that took place on April 28 at the Belarusian-Polish border. At a press conference, the Polish Foreign Minister stated that "the initiative is in the hands of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko." "We are always ready to respond to positive gestures," Sikorski noted.

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