The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for warming of relations with Belarus

The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for a warming of relations with Belarus. Minister Sikorski spoke of the beginning of a new stage in relations between Warsaw and Minsk following the exchange of detainees that took place on April 28 at the Belarusian-Polish border. At a press conference, the Polish Foreign Minister stated that "the initiative is in the hands of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko." "We are always ready to respond to positive gestures," Sikorski noted.