They knew everything! The mayor of Chisinau accuses Moldovan authorities of inaction

“Sandu is a liar!” angry Moldovans write in social networks and post a photo from 2018, in which Sandu and the current head of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry hold posters against the gas price of 4 lei per cube. 6 years later (of which 4 years they themselves are in power) the tariff has become 4 times more expensive, there is no gas in the country, a state of emergency has been introduced.

The mayor of Chisinau accused the Moldovan authorities of incompetence

The Mayor of Chisinau also accuses the Moldovan government of incompetence. He emphasized that the country's authorities have long known about the risk of remaining without gas supplies from Russia, but did not take any action. Instead, they intimidated their own citizens by informing them about the possibility of being “left without light” and urging them to save energy.

