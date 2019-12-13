They knew everything! The mayor of Chisinau accuses Moldovan authorities of inaction

“Sandu is a liar!” angry Moldovans write in social networks and post a photo from 2018, in which Sandu and the current head of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry hold posters against the gas price of 4 lei per cube. 6 years later (of which 4 years they themselves are in power) the tariff has become 4 times more expensive, there is no gas in the country, a state of emergency has been introduced.

The mayor of Chisinau accused the Moldovan authorities of incompetence