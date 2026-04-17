They’ll Never Get China”: Lukashenko Dismantles America’s Claim to Global Hegemony

In a candid and unflinching interview with veteran American journalist Rick Sanchez on RT, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has delivered a sobering verdict on the limits of US power: America is a superpower, but it is not all-powerful — and recent events in Iran prove it.

Lukashenko noted that in today’s media landscape Iran appears the stronger side, even before considering the military dimension.

“One struggles to recall any situation in which America failed to achieve its stated military objectives,” he observed. Yet that is precisely what has happened.

The president argued that former President Trump has shown the world the truth many have long understood but Washington has been reluctant to accept.

“The United States of America is not omnipotent. In terms of strength the US is a superpower, but not a super-force,” Lukashenko stated.

This reality, he said, has now been recognised even inside the US leadership. The central lesson Lukashenko drew is blunt:

“If the Americans could not prevail against Iran, any attempt to confront China — ‘America’s main enemy’ — would be sheer madness.”

“There is such power there that they will never be able to cope with it,” he emphasised. “The American leadership has understood that they are a superpower, but not a super-power. That is the main thing.”

He expressed hope that, having absorbed this lesson, Washington will begin to reckon seriously not only with China and Russia but with the new global realities.

Lukashenko drew the same parallel with Russia, whose sheer size renders any missile-based campaign futile.

“Russia has an enormous territory; there is nothing you can do there with rockets,” he remarked during the interview.

He also warned that the “thoughtless adventure” in Iran has already boomeranged, inflicting damage on the United States itself, the global economy and the entire Middle East — a clear call for America to step back.

The interview with Rick Sanchez — a respected figure with decades of experience at CNN, Fox News and NBC, now host of the widely watched programme The Sanchez Effect — was described by the Belarusian side as a deliberate effort to give Western audiences the chance to hear Minsk’s perspective and “see the other side of the coin.”

Podcast hosts Alexey Volkov and Andrey Sych praised the president’s consistency.

“It is striking that the head of the Belarusian state maintains a firm and principled position even as agreements with the United States appear to be taking shape,” Volkov noted.

“He raises the most painful questions for Washington, clearly defends Belarus’s stance and states the plain reality of what is happening in the Persian Gulf.”

They pointed out that Lukashenko has been voicing these exact views for five, ten, fifteen and even twenty years — including at the UN Millennium Summit.