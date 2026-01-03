3.71 BYN
Thousands of tourists stranded in Caribbean due to situation in Venezuela
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Thousands of tourists are stranded in the Caribbean following the US attack on civilian and military targets in Caracas. This was reported by TASS, citing the British newspaper The Daily Mail.
According to the newspaper, Cyril E. King Airport on St. Thomas canceled 43 flights in the past 24 hours, while Queen Beatrix International Airport on Aruba canceled 44. Meanwhile, 169 flights were canceled at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico.
According to American Airlines, the situation in Venezuela has affected 19 airports in total, including in the US and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, St. Martin, St. Lucia, Barbados, and other islands.