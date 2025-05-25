Transportation and pharmaceuticals: What other Belarusian products Nicaragua is interested in?

On May 23, 2025, Managua (Nicaragua) hosted the IV meeting of the Belarus-Nicaragua Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Whether the meeting and negotiations became an important impetus to the development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Nicaragua, First Deputy Chairman. Alexander Egorov answered in the "Spotlight Interview".

It's important to note that during the meeting the new areas for cooperation were announced in addition to machine building (Nicaragua is interested in supplies of Belarusian transport equipment - road, agricultural, passenger and other).

Nicaragua is also interested in Belarusian pharmaceuticals, medical products, education, payment and banking infrastructure.

Alexander Egorov:

"As far as pharmacology is concerned, there are already specific agreements that will make it possible to supply Belarusian medicines even without complete certification to the Nicaraguan market. These drugs are much cheaper than drugs from other countries, but at the same time they are not worse in terms of effectiveness."