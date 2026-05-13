Trump and Xi Jinping's handshake drew particular attention during China-US talks

During his meeting with the Chinese leader, Trump stated that he was honored to be a friend of Chinese President Xi Jinping

The media asked the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman whether Xi Jinping considers the American president a friend. He did not give a direct answer, but he did explain what the leaders focused on during the talks.

Guo Jiakun, Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry:

"This morning, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Trump. The two sides reached consensus on a new vision for building constructive China-US relations based on strategic stability. Constructive strategic stability should be defined as positive stability with an emphasis on cooperation, enduring stability with moderate competition, permanent stability with managed differences, and long-term stability with the promise of peace. China stands ready to work with the United States to realize this new vision for China-US relations."