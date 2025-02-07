3.46 RUB
Trump announces conversation with Putin
US President Donald Trump said that he spoke on the phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The politician told the New York Post.
Trump did not disclose how long the conversation lasted or its specific details. But it is known that Ukraine was touched upon in the conversation. Thus, Trump noted that he has a plan to end the conflict, and also added that he has always had a good relationship with Putin, unlike his predecessor Joe Biden. The US President also shared the impression that Putin "really cares" about the death of soldiers on the battlefield.
The Kremlin has not yet commented on this information. Earlier, Putin said that he was ready to enter into dialogue with Trump.
