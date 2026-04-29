Trump May Launch Operation in Cuba without US Congress Consent

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The upper house of the US Congress blocked a proposal to introduce a resolution that would prohibit the American administration from using military force against the Island of Freedom without legislative authorization.

The US Senate blocked a Democratic resolution that would have required congressional approval for possible military action against Cuba. This means that President Trump now has the sole authority to decide on the use of force in the region.