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Trump May Launch Operation in Cuba without US Congress Consent
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The upper house of the US Congress blocked a proposal to introduce a resolution that would prohibit the American administration from using military force against the Island of Freedom without legislative authorization.
The US Senate blocked a Democratic resolution that would have required congressional approval for possible military action against Cuba. This means that President Trump now has the sole authority to decide on the use of force in the region.
Some officials criticized the vote on war powers, as Trump has not yet deployed troops to Cuba, despite the American leader threatening to do so after the conflict with Iran is resolved.