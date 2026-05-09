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Trump Prepares for His First State Visit to Beijing
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump is preparing for his first state visit to Beijing during his second term. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the American leader will visit China from May 13 to 15.
The trip was previously postponed due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, but the two sides are now ready to return to the negotiating table.
According to Reuters, the focus of the talks will be Beijing's position on interactions with Moscow and Tehran. Also on the agenda will be security issues in the Taiwan Strait, regulation of artificial intelligence, and an extension of the trade truce.