US President Donald Trump said the US is interested in receiving rare earth metals from Ukraine and is seeking the appropriate guarantees from Kiev. This was reported by BELTA with reference to TASS.

The head of the Washington administration answered in the affirmative to the question of whether he wants such supplies from Ukraine. "I want to ensure the availability of rare earth metals. We give billions of dollars. They have excellent rare earth metals. And I want to provide rare earth metals. And they want that," he told reporters at the White House. The broadcast was carried by central American TV channels.

"We tell Ukraine that it has very valuable rare earth metals. We want what we invest to be guaranteed. We want guarantees. We give them money quickly and in large amount. We give them equipment," Trump emphasized. He noted that EU countries provide less assistance to Kiev.