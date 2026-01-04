Trump: The US controls Venezuela

The White House occupant added that elections in the country will be held when the time is right—right now, Washington is focusing more on restoring its oil infrastructure. According to the American president, US oil companies are showing great interest in working in Venezuela and are ready to invest in its economy.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"One thing about Venezuela is that it's a dead country right now. And frankly, we would be the same way if I hadn't won the election. We would be Venezuela on steroids. This country is struggling to survive right now, and to restore it, we may need major investments from oil companies."

It has become known that numerous Cuban citizens guarding Venezuelan President Maduro have been killed as a result of the US military operation in Venezuela. This was confirmed by the Cuban leader. Díaz-Canel Bermúdez clarified that 32 Cuban citizens were killed during the US operation. In response, Cuba declared two days of mourning. The death toll from US aggression has risen to 80.